You Me At Six reschedule Spring UK tour to later this year

You Me At Six have announced they have been forced to reschedule their UK tour, originally set to kick off next month.

The Surrey outfit will now perform in Manchester, Bristol, Newcastle and London this September, with all current tickets remaining valid for the new stops.

New dates for the band’s shows in Cardiff, Glasgow and Birmingham were unable to be locked down. Find the new dates below.

In a statement, You Me At Six said, “Our UK shows originally in May have been rescheduled to this September… Truly sorry to all our fans there who have been waiting for these shows. Believe us, so have we.

“We’re working on something else to make it up to you. More news soon.”

The one-off show to celebrate the tenth anniversary of You Me At Six’s second studio album, 2010’s ‘Hold Me Down’, is still slated to go ahead this July.

The band were due to hit the road in support of their seventh studio album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ which dropped in January.

Upon its release, ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ shot to number one in the UK, making the release the band’s second number one album after 2014’s ‘Cavalier Youth’.

In the review of ‘SUCKAPUNCH’, NME said You Me At Six had “turned in a seventh album with a fiery now-or-never attitude”.

“This album made You Me At Six believe in their band again, and you’d be hard-pressed not to keep the faith too.”

The rescheduled You Me At Six tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 2 – Manchester, Manchester Academy

Monday 6 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Thursday 9 – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Newcastle University

Friday 10 – London, O2 Forum