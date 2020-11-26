You Me At Six share epic sci-fi video for new single ‘SUCKAPUNCH’

You Me At Six have shared the video for the title track of their forthcoming album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’.

The clip, which you can view below, sees frontman Josh Franceschi get involved in a Matrix-style scenario.

Speaking about the new single, Franceschi said: “’SUCKAPUNCH’ is about reclaiming your own consciousness when you’ve lost it along the way. ‘Rise from the wreckage that you left behind’ is really something that we’ve collectively experienced as a band. It’s a universal statement for recovering from a difficult time when you’ve been left behind.”

Advertisement

The band are due to release ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ on January 15, 2021.

Speaking about the new record to NME earlier this year, Franceschi said: “I’m proud of all our albums and they’ve all been right in that moment of time but ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ is the closest thing to a You Me At Six masterpiece.

“It’s the record that we always wanted to make. I see my friends in The 1975 and Bring Me The Horizon go off and headline festivals and I believe if they can do it, so can we. I’ve said from day dot that I want You Me At Six to headline Reading Festival. I still feel like we can. It’s my daily motivation and I’d much rather have that as an ambition and it not come to fruition, then have no ambition at all. We want to be up there with the big boys and girls.”

The band previously released the single ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’ from the forthcoming album.

Advertisement

The music video for that track featured a cameo from Game Of Thrones and The Joker actor Leigh Gill.