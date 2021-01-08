You Me At Six share new documentary on the making of ‘SUCKAPUNCH’

You Me At Six have shared a new documentary, tracking the creation of their new album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ – watch it below.

The band’s new album is set for release on January 15 via Underdog Records / AWAL.

Released in conjunction with Amazon Music, the band’s new film documents the recording of the album, which took place at Karma Sound studio in Bang Saray, Thailand.

Advertisement

Watch The Making Of SUCKAPUNCH below:

In a recent video interview with NME, the band’s vocalist Josh Franceschi discussed how recording in Thailand forced the band to focus.

“We’re guilty of finding reasons to leave the studio,” he told NME. “When we’ve made records in Los Angeles, it’s like, who’s playing tonight? Which one of our friends is playing a gig that we can jump to?'”

“I think sometimes in the difficult moments of making records, we’ve had opportunities to get out and duck it. Whereas with this if you’re having a challenging day, where you feel like this song isn’t going anywhere or whatever the issue might be, you really have to face it and face it head on – which we haven’t historically done too much of.”

Watch the full video interview below.

Advertisement

The band have shared a number of previews of ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ over the last six months, most recently sharing the single ‘Adrenaline’, which came out at the start of the year.

Last year, the band teased the follow-up to 2018’s ‘VI’ with the tracks ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’, ‘Beautiful Way’ and the album’s title track.

You Me At Six are set to head out on a headline UK tour in May, with a series of special album launch shows – including one which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album ‘Hold Me Down’ – in July.