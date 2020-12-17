You Me At Six to play ‘Hold Me Down’ 10th anniversary show

You Me At Six have announced a one-off show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album ‘Hold Me Down’.

The band will play the 2010 record in full at Kingston’s Pryzm on July 7, 2021, in conjunction with local record shop Banquet Records.

“As we weren’t able to celebrate ‘Hold Me Down”s 10 year anniversary this year, we’ll be playing the album in full at our show at Pryzm in Kingston with Banquet Records on July 7,” the band said on Twitter.

As we weren't able to celebrate Hold Me Down's 10 year anniversary this year, we'll be playing the album in full at our show at Pryzm in Kingston with @BanquetRecords on July 7th. Big up your local record stores. Tickets back on sale tomorrow at 11am. https://t.co/dlIaWOhKUK pic.twitter.com/CZKnxe6T1m — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) December 16, 2020

You Me At Six will release their latest studio album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ in January. So far the band have shared the singles ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’, ‘Beautiful Way’ and the album’s title track.

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming album, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “It takes the traditional You Me At Six sound and gives it a fresh feel which is what we wanted for this album. On our last album ‘VI’, it felt like we were sparring with the idea of the next step for the band.

“With ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ it feels like we’re there. We now understand how to implement our interests in hip-hop and R&B without it feeling forced or contrived. I don’t think anybody has heard our band do what we are doing right now.”

Earlier this month, the Surrey band launched their own hot sauce, named after the album. The vegan hot sauce, created in collaboration with Lou’s Brews, is limited to 200 bottles and comes only with pre-orders of the new record.