Young Buck arrested on domestic assault, firearm possession charges

Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck has been arrested over charges of domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000 and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As reported by Nashville TV station WKRN, the rapper – real name David Darnell Brown – was arrested on Thursday (October 22) in Sumner County. Brown was sent to the Sumner County jail on a $60,000 bond.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office have not yet provided any specific details on Brown’s arrest.

Advertisement

Brown’s apprehension took place two days after Brown’s girlfriend, Lucresia Neil, was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

At the time of arrest, investigators said Neil fired a gun at Brown in the Tower Hill subdivision in Hendersonville. Neil was reportedly released on a $3,500 bond the same day.

This was not the first time Brown has been arrested. As reported by Nashville Scene, Brown was convicted in 2013 for two felonies – being convicted felon in unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by a three year supervised release.

In December last year, the rapper spent Christmas in a Cheatham County prison cell after he was arrested and held without bond on a fugitive from justice warrant. As reported by Tennessean, the arrest stemmed from a child abandonment charge Brown faced in Georgia.