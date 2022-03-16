Young Dolph autopsy reveals rapper was shot 22 times

Young Dolph was shot 22 times when he was murdered outside of a Memphis bakery last November, according to new autopsy results.

Reporting findings from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center, FOX13 Memphis has revealed that the rapper (real name Adolph Thorton Jr.) was shot in his left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right shoulder, both arms and multiple times in his back.

Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17, 2021. According to eyewitnesses, the 36-year-old musician was shot through the window of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery in his hometown.

Three suspects have so far been alleged to be involved in Dolph’s murder. Justin Johnson (23) and Cornelius Smith (32) were arrested in January, both charged of first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. Both men have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Smith was also charged with attempted first-degree murder – it’s alleged he tried to shoot Dolph’s brother during the same incident that killed the rapper – as well as unlawfully carrying or possessing a weapon, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

A third suspect – 27-year-old Shundale Barnett – was also arrested in January, and was charged as an accessory to Dolph’s murder. He was released from custody on January 21 (after 10 days in prison) and, as reported yesterday, subsequently went missing. He is wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, with an arrest warrant active at the time of writing.

Last month, police in Memphis, Tennessee put a call out for information on two men alleged to be involved in the murder of Young Dolph. Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor have been named as persons of interest in the Memphis PD’s ongoing investigation.

Those with any information on Burns’ or Taylor’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers; anonymous tips can be made online through the latter service.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone last month, Dolph’s aunt, Rita Myers, said the rapper’s family were traumatised by his murder. “Our family has suffered a tremendous loss, because he was the glue that held our family together,” she said on January 5. “I’m still crying, day and night.”

A private funeral was held on November 30, before a section of a street in the neighbourhood he grew up in was renamed in his honour on December 15.