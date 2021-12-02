Young Dolph laid to rest in Memphis

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph in Memphis on Tuesday (November 30), following the rapper’s death earlier in the month.

The rapper – real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr – was shot and killed as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.

His loved ones have shared photos and videos of the funeral on social media, along with the funeral programme. DJ Akademiks shared further shots of the programme, which included images of his family and children plus his nickname “Main Main” on the front.

Videos coming from Memphis show Dolph’s casket being guided out the cemetery by a police escort.

Pictures from inside of Young Dolph's funeral program. The picture of him and his grand mother on what I'm told by family friend is the first time she ever flew.

As reported by Complex, members of Dolph’s family said in a statement following his death “there are no words that exist that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling.

“Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

Tributes were also paid by a range of musicians, including Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and Offset, among others.