Posthumous Young Dolph song ‘Get Away’ released, album arriving next month

Today, on the one-year anniversary of his death in 2021, a new Young Dolph song has been released alongside the news the rapper’s first posthumous album will arrive next month.

‘Get Away’ is the first preview of the album, ‘Paper Route Frank’, which will be released in December via the label the rapper founded, Paper Route Empire. According to a press release, Dolph finished recording the album in full prior to his passing, and it is being released with the blessing of the rapper’s estate.

“Been a while since I went to church, hide my pain and tears in a verse / Don’t nobody understand me, fuck some fame, fuck a Grammy,” Dolph raps on the new song, above a hazy instrumental produced by Sosa-808. Listen below:

Advertisement

‘Get Away’ is the third new song fans have heard Dolph on since the Memphis rapper was shot and killed last year. In April, Dolph featured on Gucci Mane‘s ‘Blood All On It’ alongside his cousin, Key Glock. A few months later, in July, posthumous single ‘Hall Of Fame’ arrived on what would have been Dolph’s 37th birthday.

Today (November 17) is being recognised in both Tennessee and Georgia as the Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service in the rapper’s honour. In Memphis, the IdaMae Family Foundation, named after Dolph’s grandmother and set up by her offspring, provided free winter kits, food and haircuts to the community.

Young Dolph was fatally shot in Memphis on November 17, 2021, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the hip-hop world. A memorial set took place at last year’s edition of Rolling Loud California, during the slot the late rapper was originally scheduled to perform during. Key Glock, O.T. Genasis and rappers from Paper Route Empire all appeared on stage to pay tribute to Dolph.

Gucci Mane paid tribute to Young Dolph with the song ‘Long Live Dolph’ in late 2021. Earlier this year, Paper Route Empire released a tribute album of the same name, featuring contributions from Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney and more.