Young Dolph to be celebrated with touring Dolphland pop-up museum next year

The estate of Young Dolph has announced Dolphland, a touring pop-up museum honouring the late rapper across the US early next year.

Dolphland was created in partnership with Young Dolph’s estate, his former label Paper Route Empire and the Atlanta-based Trap Music Museum. According to a press release, the pop-up museum will display “original curated art and personal items that reflect Young Dolph’s unforgettable lyricism, personality, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy, and historic moments from his legendary career”.

Dolphland’s first exhibition will take place in New York City from January 13 to 15. From there, the pop-up museum will tour a number of cities across the US, with stops slated for Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas. Fans will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise only available at the museum tour. Tickets to the New York City edition available next Monday (December 26) here.

In a press statement, Dolph’s manager Allen Parks explained: “Dolph has a great base of fans, and he loved going out and engaging with them. We wanted to do something that still provided a way for that engagement beyond just the music”. Paper Route Empire CEO Daddy-O added that the museum will “showcase [Dolph’s] character of a leader and businessman”.

The touring museum is the latest way Dolph’s legacy will be honoured following his tragic murder at age 36 in Memphis, Tennessee. Earlier this month, Paper Route Empire released Dolph’s first posthumous album, ‘Paper Route Frank’, featuring guest appearances from Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and Key Glock.

Dolph was said to have been close to finishing the album – his ninth overall and follow-up to 2020’s ‘Rich Slave’ – just prior to his murder. Two persons of interest were named in Dolph’s murder investigation in early 2022, with a March autopsy revealing he’d been shot 22 times. A third suspect was indicted last month. The investigation is ongoing.