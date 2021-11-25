Young Dolph’s family issue statement following rapper’s death

The family of Young Dolph, who was shot and killed earlier this month, have released a statement celebrating the late rapper’s life and thanking fans for their support.

As reported by Complex, members of Dolph’s family said “there are no words that exist that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling”.

“Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

The statement was accompanied by a quote from author Rudyard Kipling: “If you can talk with the crowd and keep your virtue, or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch; If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run – Yours is the earth and everything that’s in it, And – which is more – you’ll be a man my son.”

Young Dolph – real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. – was shot and killed on November 17 as he entered Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis. He was 36 years old.

Tributes were paid by a range of musicians, including Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and Offset, among others.

Following Dolph’s killing, a memorial was set up outside of the cookie shop. A man was subsequently shot and wounded at the site, and taken to hospital in a non-critical condition. Three people faced court earlier this week charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, theft and more in relation to the memorial shooting.