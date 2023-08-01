Young Fathers announce 2023 UK tour dates

Young Fathers have announced a run of UK tour dates for 2023 – find all the details below.

The Scottish trio are due to hit the road this autumn for headline gigs in support of their Mercury Prize-shortlisted fourth album, ‘Heavy Heavy’, which was released back in February.

Kicking off at The Dome in Brighton on October 20, the upcoming tour will also include a show at the Eventim Apollo in London (October 21), a double billing at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowland Ballroom (23, 24), a stop-off at the O2 Institute in Birmingham (27) and a date at Manchester Academy (28).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (August 4) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale from the same time tomorrow (August 2).

Check out the official tour poster in the announcement tweet below.

*Just Announced*

We're playing a handful of UK headline shows in October. Tickets on sale 10am this coming Friday! pic.twitter.com/EFo7w4j3Td — Young Fathers (@Youngfathers) August 1, 2023

This summer has already seen Young Fathers make appearances at festivals such as Glastonbury, Latitude and Best Kept Secret. The band’s upcoming dates include slots at Green Man Festival, Connect Festival and Electric Picnic.

In June, the trio opened for Depeche Mode at their huge Twickenham Stadium concert. Speaking to NME recently, Young Fathers’ Graham G Hastings described that show as “a different beast” compared to what they’re used to.

“It took us back to how we always operated before when we were always playing to a wee crowd,” he added. “How do you make an impact in 30 minutes with people who don’t know you?”

Young Fathers also claimed to have a shared “telepathy”. Kayus Bankole told NME: “You hear the music, but it actually has life when you see it live.

“As much as we can see through the recording process, being together, having this bond and telepathic communication where we don’t even have to speak in the studio – that translates on stage.”

Additionally, the group revealed that they have “an abundance of ideas” for their next studio album. Check out the video in full above.

The conversation took place last week at the launch of the 2023 Mercury Prize, where ‘Heavy Heavy’ was shortlisted alongside records by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Jockstrap, RAYE and Ezra Collective.

The winner of the Mercury Prize will be announced at a live ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 7.