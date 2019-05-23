Young Fathers look back on the success of ‘Cocoa Sugar’: “This really opened us up”

The band also revealed their plans for 2019

Young Fathers have looked back on the success of their acclaimed album ‘Cocoa Sugar‘, as well as revealing that they plan to take some down time in 2019.

The trio were talking to NME on the red carpet of the Ivors 2019, where they were nominated in the Best Album category for ‘Cocoa Sugar’. Up against Let’s Eat, Grandma and IDLES, they said it felt “nice to be an outsider up for something as prestigious as this”.

“We don’t know if it has connected, but we know that it’s a great album,” said Alloysious Massaquoi. “Every time we go into the studio we do something better than what we’ve done before.”

He continued: “I think it’s less about the message and more about what we wanted to do. We wanted to make a record that had a lot more space, that was more direct, and this record allows people to come in. We open up a little bit more, and when you do that, a lot of people want to gravitate towards that.

“This is probably our go-to record. It allows people to check out the other stuff.”

So is it back to the drawing board or a heavy summer of touring to look forward to in 2019?

“No, we’re enjoying being with family, nephews, nieces, and dogs,” replied Kayus Bankole. “When the time comes then we’ll get excited about that again. We’re trying to get creative again amongst ourselves.”

Giving ‘Cocoa Sugar’ a glowing four-star review, NME wrote: “Young Fathers shouldn’t need to simmer down or spoon-feed what they do to gain popularity or make a better living. They’ve made it this far by being unlike any other band in the country, equally motivated by writing great pop songs and sounding completely alien.

“‘Cocoa Sugar’ isn’t a filtered version of what came before. Instead, it cements their status as riled-up oddballs determined to reinvent the wheel.”