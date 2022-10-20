Young Fathers announce new album ‘Heavy Heavy’ with “swaggering” single ‘I Saw’

Young Fathers have announced their fourth studio album, ‘Heavy Heavy’ – listen to their new single ‘I Saw’ below.

The Scottish trio are set to release the 10-track record – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Cocoa Sugar’ – on February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll feature the track ‘Geronimo’, which came out this summer.

To further preview the project, Young Fathers have now shared ‘I Saw’ and its accompanying official visuals.

“It’s a big bully with shite down their leg, still swaggering,” the band explained of their latest offering in a joint statement.

“That pamphlet through your door blaming the establishment and immigrants for everything going wrong. The stench of long-dead empire, trudging along, a psychological hammer to your head in every step. The delusion.”

‘Heavy Heavy’ will also contain the cuts ‘Rice’, ‘Tell Somebody’, ‘Shoot Me Down’, ‘Ululation’ and ‘Holy Moly’.

As for the title of the LP, Young Fathers said: ”Heavy Heavy’ could be a mood, or it could describe the smoothed granite of bass that supports the sound… or it could be a nod to the natural progression of boys to grown men and the inevitable toll of living, a joyous burden, relationships, family, the natural momentum of a group that has been around long enough to witness massive changes.

“You let the demons out and deal with it. Make sense of it after.”

Check out the album tracklist and cover artwork below.

01. ‘Rice’

02. ‘I Saw’

03. ‘Drum’

04. ‘Tell Somebody’

05. ‘Geronimo’

06. ‘Shoot Me Down’

07. ‘Ululation’

08. ‘Sink Or Swim’

09. ‘Holy Moly’

10. ‘Be Your Lady’

Heavy Heavy – our forthcoming album. Available to pre-order now: https://t.co/yteT4pf7E3 This album is like when your belly’s full and you’re watching dusk roll in, somewhere hot, rural, swampy. The ground’s still warm. A rhythm starts up. It’s going to go on late…. pic.twitter.com/ZfR9n1MwhS — Young Fathers (@Youngfathers) October 20, 2022

Young Fathers are due to embark on a European and UK/Ireland headline tour in February. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time next Friday (October 28) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here (UK).

The band’s 2023 UK and Ireland dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY 2023

26 – SWX, Bristol

28 – O2 Academy, Leeds

MARCH 2023

1 – 3Olympia, Dublin

3 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

6 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

7 – Albert Hall, Manchester

9 – Roundhouse, London