Young Fathers to curate and headline Stirling City Park all-dayer this summer

Young Fathers have announced they will curate and headline Stirling City Park’s new all-day festival this summer.

The Edinburgh trio is set to participate in a new Scottish festival at Stirling City Park, which has a capacity of 15,000 concertgoers. It will be the biggest headline show Young Fathers have played in Scotland to date.

Stirling City Park Festival will take place on June 29, with further guests still to be announced. The show will take place after the trio journey to the US for a string of shows in April.

Tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday (March 27) – get yours here.

Young Fathers are due to jet off for their US leg of their tour, stopping by cities such as New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. See all dates below and get your tickets here. They will also headline London’s Wide Awake festival this year, which you can get tickets for here.

Young Fathers will tour:

APRIL 2024

03 – Sinclair, CAMBRIDGE MA Massachusetts (USA)

04 – Brooklyn Steel, BROOKLYN New York (USA)

06 – Underground Arts, PHILADELPHIA Pennsylvania (USA)

08 – 930 Club, WASHINGTON District of Columbia (USA)

09 – Phoenix Concert Theatre, TORONTO Ontario (Canada)

11 – Vic Theatre, CHICAGO Illinois (USA)

15 – Crescent Ballroom, PHOENIX Arizona (USA)

17 – Great American Music Hall, SAN FRANCISCO California (USA)

The trio recently released their critically-acclaimed album ‘Heavy Heavy‘, which NME gave a full five stars: “‘Heavy Heavy’ is a passionate, soulful and often mesmerising work that will stick around long past the first listen. Succinct and underpinned by a catchy melodic structure, it continues Young Fathers’ peerless run of singular albums and further cements them as one of the more unique acts to exist today.

“As epitomised by the euphoria they evoke with the chord and tempo shifts heard on the album’s closer ‘Be Your Lady’, there simply is no one else like Young Fathers.”

Catching up with them at the BRITs, Young Fathers opened up about the huge response to ‘Heavy Heavy’, telling NME: “I think when you make something that’s great and people resonate with it, all these things sort of snowball. I think it’s all been positive, so it’s great. We’ll just ride the wave, then get back in the studio and do it all again.”