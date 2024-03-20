YOUNG POSSE wreck a fast food drive-thru in new ‘XXL’ music video

K-pop girl group YOUNG POSSE have officially dropped their sophomore mini-album ‘XXL’, alongside a music video for its title track of the same name.

A music video for ‘XXL’ was also released in conjunction with the mini-album, featuring the members of YOUNG POSSE driving to a fast food restaurant’s drive-thru only to find out they’ve got a flattened tire.

While trying to fix the tire, they press the ‘XXL’ button on a mysterious remote control, which transformed their car into a monster truck, causing the restaurant’s giant mascot to fall into the building.

Aside from ‘XXL’, the new mini-album includes B-sides such as ‘Scars’, ‘ROTY’, ‘Skyline’ and ‘DND’, the last of which most notably features vocals from BM of KARD. He was also credited as a co-writer on the track.

‘XXL’ the mini-album comes about five months since YOUNG POSSE debuted in October 2023 with their first-ever mini-album titled ‘Macaroni Cheese’. That record featured four songs, including its title track and popular B-side ‘Posse Up!’, both of which gained considerable traction on TikTok.

YOUNG POSSE, which consists of members Sunhye, Yeonjung, Jiana, Doeun and Jieun, are the latest act produced by DSP Media, which houses other popular K-pop bands such as KARA and KARD.

In other K-pop news, Big Bang members Taeyang and G-Dragon recently made public appearances at bandmate Daesung‘s solo fanmeeting concert over the last weekend, marking the band’s first public reunion in years.