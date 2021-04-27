Young Thug and Gunna post bail for 30 people accused of low-level crimes

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have posted bail for 30 low-level inmates who were unable to afford the costs themselves.

The people were freed from Fulton County Jail in the two artist’s native Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday (April 25), where they were imprisoned while awaiting trial.

“This is where we are from,” said Young Thug, aka Jeffrey Williams in an interview with WSB-TV2. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and, you know, DA’s and the prosecutors […] the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

“You never know what somebody’s been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond,” said Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens.

“If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like, you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole,” Williams added.

The people freed by the two rappers will reportedly feature in a forthcoming music video. The pair say they intend to repeat the deed in the future.

Fulton County Jail is currently enduring grim conditions. According to WSB-TV, the prison is seriously overcrowded. 2,900 people are currently incarcerated there, 400 more than its capacity, meaning that some are forced to sleep in public areas.

Earlier today, meanwhile, Young Thug was named on the bill for this year’s Wireless Festival. Future, Skepta and Migos are set to headline.