Young Thug and Zara Larsson team up on new track ‘Talk About Love’

Young Thug and Zara Larsson have shared a new collaboration – listen to ‘Talk About Love’ below.

The track previews Larsson’s forthcoming second album ‘Poster Girl’, due out on March 5 via Black Butter.

“‘Talk About Love’ is about that phase before two people work out what they are to one another,” Larsson explains of the new track.

“That specific window is so beautiful and fragile, as soon as you start asking ‘are we doing this?’ or ‘how do *you* feel?’, for some people that ruins the magic. ‘Talk About Love’ is savouring that moment before you have to decide.”

Listen to the new track below.

‘Talk About Love’ follows Larsson’s 2020 single ‘Love Me Land’ and BTS collaboration ‘A Brand New Day’.

Young Thug, meanwhile, recently faced backlash after he declared that he had more stadium anthems than Jay-Z.

Speaking on an episode of Gillie Da Kid’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the rapper said that when he performs he has “30 or 40 songs that the whole stadium is gonna know,” before adding: “Jay-Z hasn’t got 30 songs like that.”

Thug quickly rolled back his comments after it was pointed out that Jay-Z does have a lot of anthems.

He added: “I’m just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them bitches, I’m not literally saying him. I’m saying n***** who you thinking… I seen n***** like, ‘Damn, they don’t know this song?’ I’m so scared to get boo’ed, I don’t even perform songs they won’t know.”

Thug also recently spoke out about OutKast‘s Andre 3000, with the rapper stating that he’s “never paid attention to him”.

“I can’t rap you two Andre 3000 songs. I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life,” he said.