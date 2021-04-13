Young Thug announces release date for ‘Slime Language 2’

Young Thug says his label, YSL Records, will release ‘Slime Language 2’ later this week, taking to social media to make the announcement.

The rapper — real name Jeffery Lamar Williams — had kept quiet about the compilation album’s release date since announcing it last year.

After teasing it for an August release last year, only to double back on those plans, Thug has revealed the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Slime Language’ will now drop on April 16.

In his post announcing its release date, Thug also shared the album’s cover art, which features a handful of those associated with YSL Records.

4/16 THE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/Lxr5rhyavJ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 13, 2021

‘Slime Language 2’ will feature Thug’s previously released singles ‘Take It To Trial (feat. Yak Gotti)’ and ‘That Go! (feat. T-Shyne)’, which dropped in December and February respectively.

‘GFU’, a single by YSL collaborators Sheck Wes, Yak Gotti and Yung Kayo is also set to appear on the record.

When he hasn’t been working on material for ‘Slime Language 2’, Young Thug has kept busy so far throughout 2021.

He released his single with the late Juice WRLD, ‘Bad Boy’, in January, alongside a music video filmed prior to the latter’s death in 2019.

Also in January, Thug appeared on Zara Larsson’s track ‘Talk About Love’, which is set for inclusion on her forthcoming album, ‘Poster Girl’.