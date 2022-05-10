Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges

Young Thug has been arrested on charges that include talking part in criminal street gang activity.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is one of 28 people charged in an indictment that focuses on the alleged street gang YSL (“Young Slime Life”), believed to have formed in Atlanta in 2012. Thug is suspected of being one of three of the alleged gang’s founding members.

The Grammy award-winning rapper has been charged on two counts: conspiracy to violate the state of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, and participating in criminal street gang activity. His suspected gang activity took place on or between May 12, 2018 and May 8, 2022, according to prosecutors [via Sky News].

Other suspects have been charged with violent crimes that include murder, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery.

Brian Steel, Young Thug’s lawyer, claimed that his client is innocent. “Mr Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever,” Steel said. “We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr Williams will be cleared.”

Fulton County Jail records show that Thus was booked into jail yesterday (May 9). A release date was not listed.

Sky News said that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged YSL gang purportedly claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang.

Meanwhile, LaKevia Jackson, a 31-year-old Atlanta woman who shared a child with Thug, was shot and killed in March after what’s been reported as “a dispute over a bowling ball”.

CBS46 confirmed the murder on March 18, reporting that Jackson was shot in the parking lot of the Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators told the outlet that Jackson was attending a birthday party for her best friend (who remains unnamed in the report), and was allegedly targeted by the shooter as she left the venue; prior to leaving, she’d become embroiled in an argument about a bowling ball.