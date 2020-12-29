Young Thug faces backlash after saying he has more stadium anthems than Jay-Z

Young Thug has been hit with a backlash after he declared that he had more stadium anthems than Jay-Z.

Speaking on an episode of Gillie Da Kid’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the rapper said that when he performs he has “30 or 40 songs that the whole stadium is gonna know,” before adding: “Jay-Z hasn’t got 30 songs like that.”

Thug quickly rolled back his comments after it was pointed out that Jay-Z does have a lot of anthems.

Advertisement

He added: “I’m just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them bitches, I”m not literally saying him. I’m saying n***** who you thinking … I seen n***** like, ‘Damn, they don’t know this song?’ I’m so scared to get boo’ed, I don’t even perform songs they won’t know.”

“Jay-Z don’t got 30 songs like that” We’re dropping the video of episode 93 with Young Thug at 7:30 tonight. Listen to the audio now: https://t.co/fSrVbeMjiX pic.twitter.com/gZbkHy7AYZ — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) December 28, 2020

But fans quickly took to Twitter to criticise his comments with one saying: “I love you thug I really really do. But you don’t have this kinda stat line soo please use someone else’s name,” before posting a list of Jay-Z’s achievements.

Another added: “25 years of rapping and Jay-Z don’t have 30 songs that a stadium knows and Young Thug does? Bruh…..cmon.”

Another shared a joke meme of Thug backtracking.

I love you thug I really really do. But you don’t have this kinda stat line soo please use someone else’s name https://t.co/PMuOh6feMX pic.twitter.com/YJuxuHIpX6 — A🌎🗯 (@KingVirgo9) December 28, 2020

25 years of rapping and Jay-Z don't have 30 songs that a stadium knows and Young Thug does? Bruh…..cmon — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

young thug really said that he’s better that jay-z? this 2020 is crazy pic.twitter.com/xJjenVtsHR — 𝙁𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙤ᴺᴹ (@FABIOTHEEBARB) December 29, 2020

It comes after he recently shared his thoughts on OutKast‘s Andre 3000, stating that he’s “never paid attention to him”.

“I only did that for my generation though,” he said. “I can’t rap you two Andre 3000 songs. I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life.”

Following his latest comments, fans also drew to attention to what he said about Andre 3000 with one saying: “First it was Andre 3000 and now Thugger saying JAY Z doesn’t have 30 songs people will know.Young Thug needs to just stop talking on legends and focus on releasing PUNK.”

First it was Andre 3000 and now Thugger saying JAY Z doesn’t have 30 songs people will know Young Thug needs to just stop talking on legends and focus on releasing PUNK pic.twitter.com/kcI0z77m1Y — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) December 28, 2020