Young Thug hopes his verse is still on the new Kanye West album

'Jesus Is King' was meant to arrive last week (September 27) but has yet to materialise

Young Thug has asked Kanye West if his verse is still on his upcoming album, ‘Jesus Is King’.

The new record was meant to be released on September 27 but did not arrive. West’s wife Kim Kardashian West then said it would be released on September 29, however that day passed without an album too.

While little is known about guest appearances on the record, it seems as though Young Thug recorded something for it. The rapper has taken to Twitter to ask West if he still features on the album, writing: “Yo @kanyewest is my verse about the devil still on Jesus ??”

According to fans who attended the ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ in Detroit on the album’s intended release date, the record will also include a feature from a reunited Clipse and Kenny G.

The artwork for the Jesus Is King film was released on September 29 and features a series of steps leading up to a bright white sphere. According to Kardashian West, the documentary will be screened in IMAX cinemas in October.

Meanwhile, Young Thug released his debut studio album ‘So Much Fun’ in August. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘So Much Fun’ is a free-spirited record that comes with heavy doses of ridiculousness, but it’s lovably silly and is a welcome dose of light relief.”

Since its release, he has confirmed he has already begun work on a second, titled ‘Punk’. Although he told The Fader in July that he could release it in “two months”, the album has yet to be given a release date.