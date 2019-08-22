Young Thug already has a new album, ‘Punk’, in the works

The follow-up to ‘So Much Fun’ might drop as soon as next month

Last Friday (August 16), Young Thug dropped his debut studio album, ‘So Much Fun’ – but the prolific rapper is already aiming to release another one.

The news of a new Thugger project comes from a FADER profile of the Atlanta rhymer published Wednesday (August 21). The album is titled ‘Punk’, and might be released as soon as September: “When we speak in late July, Thug says he hopes to release ‘Punk’ in ‘two months’,” writer Jordan Darville reveals.

Darville notes that Thug “speaks with more enthusiasm about this project than ‘So Much Fun’”. From Thug’s description of the record as “touching music” that “the world is going to embrace”, ‘Punk’ looks to be a particularly personal and revealing project. Thugger wants its release to usher “real rap” back into the culture, which means the return of rap with vulnerability: “Letting people in, letting people know what you go through. Let them know you the same.”

As for the album’s title – what does the word ‘punk’ mean to Young Thug? For the rapper, it means “brave, not self-centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic”. All those adjectives foreshadow a fascinating new release from the influential artist.