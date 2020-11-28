Young Thug on OutKast’s Andre 3000: “I ain’t never paid attention to him”

Young Thug has shared his thoughts on OutKast‘s Andre 3000, stating that he’s “never paid attention to him”.

Appearing as a guest on T.I.‘s ExpediTIously podcast alongside Benny The Butcher, Thug was asked about his decision to wear a dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape ‘Jeffery’.

Denying that he wore it for attention, Thug maintained that the dress just so happened to match a pair of Maison Margiela shoes he’d bought. “That shit was just that simple,” he explained. “That motherfucker matched. It was not for attention. That’s on the holy bible, that’s on my kids.”

T.I. then mentioned that Andre 3000 had also previously worn a dress, which prompted Thug to reflect on his experience – or lack thereof – with the legendary MC.

“I only did that for my generation though,” he told Tip. “I can’t rap you two Andre 3000 songs. I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life.”

T.I. replied: “You crazy. You’re missing out. Y’all need to work together. Your motherfuckin’ next move, just like you went and worked with Elton John.”

At that point, Thugger interrupted to clarify. “But the difference between Elton John and Andre is, to simplify it, Elton John likes to kiss ass, and Dre likes his ass kissed,” he claimed.

“Elton John like, ‘Hey! I like you, I remember your first song, I remember Gucci first song, when Guwop getting out?’ He a fan type of n***a, to the point where I’m like ‘let’s do music,’ and he’s like ‘n***a bet.’ Andre more like, and this is his secretary ‘Ey, tell the n**ga it’s Thug, n***a.”

After T.I. vouched for Andre 3000 and his status as their ally, Young Thug shook his head and said: “No. He’s who ally? Yeah fuckin’ right. Why you don’t rap like him? You don’t talk like him, dress like him, look like him. You ain’t trying to portray none of that.”

He continued: “I knew a few n***as that everybody tried to portray. There was one moment you thought you was Michael Jordan. Then there was one moment you thought you was Kobe.”

T.I. responded: “No. I’m not an athlete!”

You can watch the full interview below. The conversation about Andre 3000 starts to unfold around the 53-minute mark.

Earlier this year, T.I. and Young Thug teamed up on a new track called ‘Ring’.

It marks the pair’s latest collaboration together, with Young Thug having most recently featured on T.I.’s 2018 studio album ‘Dime Trap’ along with Swizz Beatz on the track ‘The Weekend’.

Meanwhile, a VERZUZ battle between A Tribe Called Quest and OutKast could be on the way, according to the virtual series’ co-founder Swizz Beatz.

Speaking to DJ Kid Capri on Instagram Live, the super producer let it slip that he and the VERZUZ team have been working on getting the two iconic groups together for the series.