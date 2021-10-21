Young Thug says Mac Miller collaboration ‘Day Before’ was recorded one day before Miller’s death

Young Thug has revealed that ‘Day Before’, a collaboration with Mac Miller that closes Thugger’s new album ‘Punk’, was recorded just one day before Miller’s death in September 2018.

“I was with Mac the day before he died. He was at my studio. We did the song on my album. This shit’s so crazy but it’s coincidental,” Thug said in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

“He came to the studio, did the song. The next day he died. And the song that we did at the studio, the name of the song is ‘Day Before’. But the song is just about… women… It was like, flamboyant,” the rapper continued.

“I think deep on that, because it’s like, is that a sign? At some point you want to know. At some point it’s like, have you ever just wished God could really just talk to you?”

Watch the full interview below – the conversation turns to Miller at around the 46-minute mark.

‘Punk’, Thug’s second studio album, arrived last Friday (October 15). In addition to Miller, the album features collaborations with the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, Future, Juice WRLD and more.

In a five-star review of ‘Punk’, NME called ‘Day Before’ a “masterpiece” featuring a beat “made for Mac Miller’s voice”.

Thugger appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for a performance of album cut ‘Tick Tock’.

Last month marked the three-year-anniversary of Miller’s death from an accidental overdose. Kid Cudi, Kehlani, Thundercat and more paid tribute to the rapper to mark the occasion.

Last week, Miller’s mixtape ‘Faces’ arrived on streaming platforms for the first time. Originally released in May of 2014, the project features appearances from Schoolboy Q, Rick Ross, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Mike Jones, Earl Sweatshirt and more.