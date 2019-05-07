Young Thug says Machine Gun Kelly “murdered” Eminem with ‘Rap Devil’

MGK has an ally in Thug

Young Thug has reignited the feud between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem by saying that Kelly “murdered” Eminem with his diss track ‘Rap Devil‘.

On his Instagram story, Thug posted footage of Kelly during a live performance with the caption “That one guy that murdered ‘M'”.

Kelly and Eminem first started beefing when Eminem called out Kelly on ‘Not Alike’, which featured on his surprise album ‘Kamikaze’.

It was speculated that the diss was provoked by comments Kelly had made about Eminem’s daughter Hailie, although Marshall Mathers later revealed it was over something “a lot more petty” than that.

Kelly then responded with ‘Rap Devil’, on which he referenced Eminem’s sobriety and age, with Eminem responding in turn by calling Kelly a “cocksucker” on stage in response to fans asking him to play diss track ‘Killshot’.

Meanwhile, Kelly is currently gearing up for the release of his new album ‘Hotel Diablo’ and an accompanying UK tour this summer. He also starred as Tommy Lee in the new Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, earlier this year.

Young Thug last released music in summer 2018, with the ‘Slime Language’ compilation. He was reportedly arrested at his own album listening party, with police allegedly discovering several guns.

Eminem, meanwhile, continued his trend of attacking new wave rappers with his appearance on Logic’s new single ‘Homicide’.