Young Thug reveals release date and cover art for new album ‘So Much Fun’

Mark your calendars for Friday

A new Young Thug album is dropping this Friday (August 16), the rapper confirmed in a recent Instagram post.

Originally titled ‘#GØŁDMØÜFDÖG’, the forthcoming record is now known as ‘So Much Fun’ and will be released as part of the rapper’s 28th birthday celebrations. Thugger’s latest offering is the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2018 compilation tape, ‘Slime Language’. Check out the cover art for his new album below.

Although additional details – including the tracklist and collabs – on Thugger’s latest release have yet to be revealed, it was announced earlier this year that J. Cole will executive produce the project.

According to Complex, the rappers linked up after touring together last year and began their recording sessions in New York. The duo recently teamed up for Thugger’s new single ‘The London’, which also features a guest verse from Travis Scott.

In lead up to ‘So Much Fun’, Thugger has kept himself relatively busy on the music front. Last month, he featured on Post Malone’s new song ‘Goodbyes’ and jumped on a remix of Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ with Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Lil Nas, Thug said he was proud to work alongside the Atlantan up-and-comer but felt that the young star shouldn’t have been too upfront about his sexuality, “because these days motherfuckers is just all judgment”.

“It ain’t even about the music no more. Soon as [‘Old Town Road’] comes on everybody’s like, ‘This gay ass n***a.’ N***as don’t even care to listen to the song no more,” Young Thug explained.