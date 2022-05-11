Young Thug’s lawyer says rapper “committed no crime whatsoever”

Young Thug‘s lawyer has insisted that the rapper “committed no crime whatsoever” after he was arrested on gang-related charges this week.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is one of 28 people charged in an indictment that focuses on the alleged street gang YSL (“Young Slime Life”), believed to have formed in Atlanta in 2012. Thug is suspected of being one of three of the alleged gang’s founding members, while rapper Gunna is also among those listed in the indictment.

Speaking to WSB-TV, Williams’ lawyer Brian Steel pleaded his client’s innocence, saying: “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever.

“And we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

In a previous statement, Steel said: “We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr Williams will be cleared.”

.@youngthug defense attorney speaks with my colleague @MarkWinneWSB: “I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.” -Defense attorney Brian Steel pic.twitter.com/X7wXePahtf — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

The Grammy award-winning rapper has been charged on two counts: conspiracy to violate the state of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, and participating in criminal street gang activity. His suspected gang activity took place on or between May 12, 2018 and May 8, 2022, according to prosecutors [via Sky News].

Other suspects have been charged with violent crimes that include murder, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery.

Fulton County Jail records show that Thug was booked into jail on Monday (May 9). A release date was not listed.

Sky News added that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged YSL gang purportedly claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang.