YoungBoy Never Broke Again becomes second act with a Number One album across three years

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with his latest release, ‘Sincerely, Kentrell’, making him the second act with a Number One album in each of the last three years.

The rapper – who is currently awaiting trial on drug and firearms charges – released his latest album on September 24 and, according to Billboard, moved 137,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending September 30. The new album bumps Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ off the top spot after three weeks.

It’s YoungBoy’s fourth Number One all up, having previously topped the charts with his 2020 albums ‘Top’ and ’38 Baby 2′, and his 2019 release ‘AI YoungBoy 2’.

YoungBoy shares the accolade with Taylor Swift, thanks to her albums ‘Lover’ (2019), ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ (2020) and ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ (2021). However, he is the first hip-hop act to achieve the milestone.

YoungBoy was initially arrested in September last year. As The New York Times reports, the rapper was one of 16 arrested after the police and FBI received an anonymous tip-off about people with guns at an abandoned site. They later announced they had seized 14 guns, $79,000 (£61,184) in cash and drugs from the location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

As per the Rap-Up, he was apprehended in Los Angeles in March this year over an outstanding warrant on drug and weapons charges. He pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm, and is currently awaiting trial in a Kos Angeles jail.

Earlier this week, the rapper said a collaboration with Drake was “in the works”.