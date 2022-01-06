YoungBoy Never Broke Again shares new single ‘Fish Scale’, announces new mixtape

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released a new single, ‘Fish Scale’, and announced a new mixtape will drop in the coming weeks.

Fast on the heels of recent single ‘Black Ball’, the new song – released overnight (January 5) alongside an official music video – marks the rapper’s first new material of the year.

The dark and sinister production sees YoungBoy rap: “Spotted him, I sent a pic to that n***a to show him I’m only lettin’ him breathe/Shot at him, I swung that stick at that n***a/The bullets, they stronger than Hercules.”

Watch the ‘Fish Scale’ video below:

In the description for the ‘Fish Scale’ music video, YoungBoy wrote: “New tape in less than two weeks”, heralding the arrival of an as-yet-unnamed new offering.

In October of last year, YoungBoy – real name Kentrell Gaulden – said in an interview with streaming platform Stationhead that a collaboration with Drake is “in the works”. “Me and Drake was really talkin’ ’bout ‘Top’, going ahead and getting the deal sealed with me and him linking up,” he said at the time, referencing his 2020 album.

Youngboy’s last album, ‘Sincerely, Kentrell’, claimed the Number One spot on the Billboard 200 upon its release last September, making him the second act with a Number One album in each of the last three years. The album had been up against Drake’s own new offering, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, for the top spot. NME in their review, called Drake’s sixth album a “boring, bloated disappointment

‘Fish Scale’ arrives just two months after the Baton Rouge artist was released from gaol under a home confinement order, following his arrest on an outstanding federal warrant.

In a separate incident, Kentrell was arrested in 2020 on drug and firearms charges, his lawyer, James P. Manasseh, disputing the arrest. “Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene,” Manasseh said in a statement.