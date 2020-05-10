Yourcodenameis:milo have announced details of a one-off reunion gig to benefit Newcastle venue The Cluny.

The band went on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2007, but celebrated the 16th-anniversary of their debut EP ‘All Roads To Fault’ with a Twitter listening party earlier today (May 10).

The Tyne And Wear post-hardcore group have now confirmed they will return to the stage later this year. The gig will take place at The Cluny on September 18 (coronavirus measures permitting), with tickets going on sale at 12pm tomorrow (May 11). For more details, visit the band’s website.

In a statement, the band explained the significance of the Newcastle venue to them. “If you were to make a film about Yourcodenameis:milo then you’d lose a significant amount of money in doing so, but that could be offset against the location budget,” they wrote. “You’d need the back of a splitter van, our rehearsal room and The Cluny.

“For the majority of our time we rehearsed just up the hill so all visits from managers, labels, agents, publishing etc all got to hear some music then got to go to The Cluny where they could buy us booze […] We ate lunch in there when we were rehearsing and recording and called in for a pint on the way home.”

They added that their hometown show in support of ‘All Roads To Fault’ was held at the venue, while it was also present during the band’s low times, like members leaving and deciding to go on hiatus. “All of it had The Cluny in the background,” they said. “All of it.”

They continued: “The importance of venues like The Cluny can’t be underestimated in terms of the role they play in the musical ecosystem. In the midst of all this going on now and so much hanging in the balance, we thought if we’re going to do it then it’s got to be for a good reason so here we are.”

The band’s Justin Lockey added in his own tweet: “Gonna do this here one off professional rock concert with my friends for The Cluny. A place we spent most of, in fact all of our time in as a band back in the day. (Obviously depending where we are in pandemic etc).”

Yourcodenameis:milo released two albums following the Steve Albini-produced ‘All Roads To Fault’, including 2006’s ‘Print Is Dead Vol. 1’, which featured contributions from members of Bloc Party, Tom Vek, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, The Futureheads, Reuben, The Automatic, Martin Grech, Maxïmo Park and more.