Yourcodenameis:milo’s ‘All Roads To Fault’ EP to be celebrated with listening party

Former Yourcodenameis:milo frontman Paul Mullen is set to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the band’s debut EP ‘All Roads To Fault’ with a listening party tomorrow night (Sunday May 10),

The Tyne And Wear post-hardcore band released the critically acclaimed EP on 10 May 2004. Now a cult favourite, the Steve Albini produced ‘All Roads To Fault EP’ launched YCNI:M into a bidding war among record labels, before they released the Flood-produced debut album ‘Ignoto’ on Fiction/Polydor in 2006.

To celebrate 16 years of the EP, frontman Paul Mullen will be hosting a listening party on Twitter and Instagram live from 8pm tomorrow.

All Roads to Fault by YOURCODENAMEIS:MILO turns 16 on Sunday. I'll be hosting a listening party here and on my Insta live feed. Come join! 8pm (UK) x #yourcodenameismilo pic.twitter.com/CbZVSEqoHr — Paul Mullen (@paulmullen) May 8, 2020

Yourcodenameis:milo went on to release the acclaimed collaborative ‘Desert Sessions’-esque ‘Print Is Dead Vol. 1’ (featuring members of Bloc Party, Tom Vek, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, The Futureheads, Reuben, The Automatic, Martin Grech, Maxïmo Park and more) in 2006 and their acclaimed second album ‘They Came From The Sun‘ in 2007, before announcing their hiatus later that year.

“After five years and four wicked cool records, we have decided to put yourcodenameis:milo on an indefinate hiatus,” they said at the time. “We are all exceptionally proud of all we have achieved as a band, but feel it is time to move on and explore new paths both musical and non- musical.

“We are eternally grateful to everyone who supported us through it all, came to the shows, bought the records, plus [to] all the bands we played with and the people we met along the way. We hope it meant as much to you as it did to us. Cheers for being there.”

Mullen then joined The Automatic from 2007-2010, as well as forming Young Legionnaire with former Bloc Party bassist Gordon Moakes, and Losers with The Cooper Temple Clause guitarist Tom Bellamy and DJ Eddy Temple-Morris among his various projects. YCNI:M guitarist Justin Lockey is now a member of Editors, as well as previously forming Mastersystem with Frightened Rabbit members Scott and Grant Hutchison and launching his own label.