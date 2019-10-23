Youth Music Awards 2019 winners announced

The music charity's annual awards took place at London's Battersea Arts Centre

The winners of the Youth Music Awards 2019 have been announced.

The national music charity currently supports 89,000 young people each year through more than 350 music projects across the UK, particularly in disadvantaged communities. Youth Music are also behind projects that support people experiencing homelessness, metal health and learning disabilities in order to provide access to music for all.

This year’s awards took place on October 16, with 2019 also marking Youth Music’s 20th anniversary. Among the guests in attendance on the night were Rag’n’Bone Man, Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga, Bicep, George The Poet and Chelcee Grimes.

You can see the full winners’ list from the Youth Music Awards 2019 below.

West Midlands

Coventry

Havsa Oumar (21) – Young Leader Award sponsored by ABRSM

For a young person (aged 25 or below) who has demonstrated great leadership skills. This might be a participant who has now joined the workforce, or a young musician who has been an integral part of the project.

Birmingham

T-Roadz (14) – Outstanding Act Award sponsored by Trinity College London

For outstanding achievements by a group or individual artist from a Youth Music project.

East Midlands

Nottingham

Mae Monypenny – Live Performance Award sponsored by Marshall

For outstanding live performance by an act from a Youth Music project.

Leicester

Devesh Sodha – Music Producer Award sponsored by Steinberg

For outstanding technical skills in music production, engineering, mixing and/or mastering.

South West

Cornwall

WILD Young Parents Project – Innovation Award sponsored by Novation

For an organisation that pushes the boundaries to promote inclusive music education.

South East

Portsmouth

Circles by VCR – Original Track Award sponsored by TikTok

For outstanding composition and recording in an original track from a Youth Music project.

North West

Manchester

Maisie Murray – Breakthrough Award sponsored by the MU

For a project participant who’s made outstanding personal progress and/or overcome significant barriers.

North East

Durham

Cuttlefish Orchestra – Social Action Award sponsored by Hal Leonard Europe

For outstanding commitment to local community and/or social justice issues by an individual or collective.

Yorkshire and the Humber

York

Neil Card (35) – Inspirational Music Leader Award sponsored by PMLL

For an individual Music Leader who inspires young people in music through their actions, creativity, determination, positivity, energy, selflessness or ability to overcome challenges.

London

Seshie Henry (22) – Entrepreneur Award sponsored by Aston Lark

For outstanding achievements in a behind-the-scenes industry role by a project participant.