Youth Music Awards 2019 winners announced
The music charity's annual awards took place at London's Battersea Arts Centre
The winners of the Youth Music Awards 2019 have been announced.
The national music charity currently supports 89,000 young people each year through more than 350 music projects across the UK, particularly in disadvantaged communities. Youth Music are also behind projects that support people experiencing homelessness, metal health and learning disabilities in order to provide access to music for all.
This year’s awards took place on October 16, with 2019 also marking Youth Music’s 20th anniversary. Among the guests in attendance on the night were Rag’n’Bone Man, Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga, Bicep, George The Poet and Chelcee Grimes.
You can see the full winners’ list from the Youth Music Awards 2019 below.
West Midlands
Coventry
Havsa Oumar (21) – Young Leader Award sponsored by ABRSM
For a young person (aged 25 or below) who has demonstrated great leadership skills. This might be a participant who has now joined the workforce, or a young musician who has been an integral part of the project.
Birmingham
T-Roadz (14) – Outstanding Act Award sponsored by Trinity College London
For outstanding achievements by a group or individual artist from a Youth Music project.
East Midlands
Nottingham
Mae Monypenny – Live Performance Award sponsored by Marshall
For outstanding live performance by an act from a Youth Music project.
Leicester
Devesh Sodha – Music Producer Award sponsored by Steinberg
For outstanding technical skills in music production, engineering, mixing and/or mastering.
South West
Cornwall
WILD Young Parents Project – Innovation Award sponsored by Novation
For an organisation that pushes the boundaries to promote inclusive music education.
South East
Portsmouth
Circles by VCR – Original Track Award sponsored by TikTok
For outstanding composition and recording in an original track from a Youth Music project.
North West
Manchester
Maisie Murray – Breakthrough Award sponsored by the MU
For a project participant who’s made outstanding personal progress and/or overcome significant barriers.
North East
Durham
Cuttlefish Orchestra – Social Action Award sponsored by Hal Leonard Europe
For outstanding commitment to local community and/or social justice issues by an individual or collective.
Yorkshire and the Humber
York
Neil Card (35) – Inspirational Music Leader Award sponsored by PMLL
For an individual Music Leader who inspires young people in music through their actions, creativity, determination, positivity, energy, selflessness or ability to overcome challenges.
London
Seshie Henry (22) – Entrepreneur Award sponsored by Aston Lark
For outstanding achievements in a behind-the-scenes industry role by a project participant.