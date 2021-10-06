YouTube permanently suspends two R. Kelly channels following conviction

YouTube has permanently suspended two R. Kelly channels after the artist was found guilty of multiple accounts of sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to Variety, the video-streaming platform shut down RKellyTV (which had 3.5million subscribers) and RKellyVevo (approximately 1.6million) yesterday (October 5). It cited a violation of the website’s terms of service and “creator responsibility guidelines”.

Nicole Alston, vice president of Legal at YouTube and Google, said: “Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm (via Bloomberg). “Ultimately we are taking this action to protect our users similar to other platforms.”

However, it is reported that YouTube will not remove R. Kelly’s songs from its YouTube Music service.

It comes after the disgraced singer’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts were also recently terminated.

Last week, Kelly had his key to the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana rescinded by a former city council member. He received the token in 2013 from former East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, turned Louisiana State Representative, C. Denise Marcelle.

R. Kelly, who was found guilty of all charges made against him last week (September 27), is set to receive his sentence in May 2022. He pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied all of the claims made against him.

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, acting US Attorney for New York’s Eastern District, said in an official press release: “Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification.