YouTube reveals its most popular music videos for 2019

Stormzy, Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X have all made the top ten

Elizabeth Aubrey
YouTube icon
YouTube have announced its top ten music videos that were streamed in 2019. Credit: Alamy

YouTube has revealed its top ten most popular music videos for 2019 in the UK.

Stormzy’s ‘Vossi Bop’ led the way in first place, closely followed by Sam Smith and Normani’s ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ collaboration and Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy.’

Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X, both of whom received multiple Grammy award nominations recently, came in fourth and fifth on the list respectively, whilst Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don’s collaboration – which also featured Idris Elba – came in at number six.

Others making up the top ten included Ed Sheeran’s collaboration with Stormzy and Jaykae & Aitch, ‘Take Me Back to London’, which came in at number 9 and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s collaboration, ‘Señorita’, which completed the list.

You can see the full list of top ten entires below.

Top 10 Trending YouTube Music Videos (UK views)
1. Stormzy – Vossi Bop
2. Sam Smith, Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
3. Billie Eilish – bad guy
4. Ariana Grande – 7 rings
5. Lil Nas X (feat Billy Ray Cyrus) – Old Town Road
6. Wiley, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don (feat Idris Elba) – Boasty
7. Mist (feat Fredo) – So High
8. Calvin Harris, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man – Giant
9. Ed Sheeran (feat Stormzy, Jaykae & Aitch) – Take Me Back to London
10. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Senorita

Next week (December 13), Stormzy will release his second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ and will see him team up with the likes of Headie One, Sheeran and H.E.R across sixteen tracks.

It also includes his recent releases across 2019, namely ‘Sounds of the Skeng’, ‘Crown’, Wiley Flow and ‘Vossi Bop’ which gave him his first ever UK Number One single.

It completes a huge year for the rapper, after he made history with a triumphant Glastonbury headline set in June.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Stormzy’s Glastonbury was a reflection of the time we live in now. Being the second-youngest headliner in the festival’s history and the first black UK solo artist to have such a high billing would have weighed a lot on his shoulders.

“With anticipation before the night apprehensive, Stormzy does not put a foot wrong throughout. He shows exactly why he deserves to be here. Not too big for his boots, after all.”

