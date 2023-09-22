Yuju says she believes GFRIEND will reunite “one day”

K-pop singer and former GFRIEND member Yuju has spoken about reuniting the girl group in the future.

Yuju recently spoke to South Korean media at the press conference for the release of her new single ‘Dalala’. During the event, the singer shared that her former GFRIEND bandmates remain close, saying that they are “just like any other close friends out there” and that she believes the group will reunite someday.

“The members of GFRIEND are really supportive of one another. I sent Yerin a supportive message when her new music came out, and so did she. She sent me another message yesterday. I got a warm and fuzzy feeling reading her message,” she said per SBS Star.

When asked about potentially reuniting with the group, Yuju touched on how they are “all doing our best in our own place at the moment”. However, the singer added that they “we believe that there’ll definitely be an opportunity for us to reunite for a performance one day”.

GFRIEND first debuted in 2015 and quickly rose to popularity, releasing hits like ‘Me Gustas Tu’, ‘Time for the Moon Night’ and ‘Mago’. The group disbanded in 2021 after their contracts with Source Music expired in May that year.

Yuju later signed to singer Kang Daniel‘s agency KONNECT Entertainment, under which she made her solo debut with ‘Rec’ in 2022. Member Yerin also began releasing solo music, the most recent of which was her second mini-album ‘Ready, Set, Love’ last month.

Meanwhile, members Eunha, SinB and Umji joined Big Planet Made and re-debuted as girl group VIVIZ, and GFRIEND leader Sowon began pursuing a career in acting.