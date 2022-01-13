Yukika drops new single ‘Moonset’, a collaboration with Kim Mi-jeong

Yukika and Kim Mi-jeong (aka yourbeagle) have released a new collaboration titled ‘Moonset’.

The city pop-inspired song dropped alongside an accompanying music video that features the two musicians performing the tender track from a pink-coloured room, lit by fairy lights. “Call me, baby, call me / Before this moonset is over, before I fall asleep / Call me, baby, call me / I’m still waiting for you,” the duo harmonise on the chorus.

‘Moonset’ was release as part of a project under Kozypop, a South Korean music curation service. The city pop track was also produced by Gusta, who has worked on tracks for other Korean musicians, such as Reddy, Wayne and Asuka, among others.

Yukika is a Japanese K-pop soloist who made her debut in 2019 with the single ‘Neon’, which was later included in her 2020 debut album ‘Soul Lady’. The singer is best known for her city pop-inspired msuci and sound, including singles like ‘Insomnia’, ‘Cherries Jubiles’ and more.

Meanwhile, Kim is an independent singer-songwriter and rapper who first appeared on the Mnet reality series High School Rapper in 2017. She later made her debut in 2018 withb the project ‘2018.07’.

In other news, former GFRIEND member Yuju is slated to make her solo debut with her first mini-album ‘REC.’, featuring title track ‘Play’, next week on January 18. It will be her first music release under Kang Daniel‘s KONNECT Entertainment.