Yungblud: “I suffer from anxiety and depression, and ’13 Reasons Why’ highlights a difficult subject”

Yungblud has spoken out in defence of the controversial show 13 Reasons Why – arguing that it does well to raise awareness around the difficulty of talking about mental health.

The hit Netflix show, based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name, starts its first series by telling the story of 17-year-old girl called Hannah Baker. Hannah commits suicide, leaving a box of tapes explaining her reasons why before Clay Jensen listens through them all in his attempt to come to terms with her death. There has been much debate surrounding the show’s depiction of suicide and depression.

Now Yungblud, who has previously leant his music to the show’s soundtrack, has defended 13 Reasons Why for the manner in which it sheds light on such issues.

“I think it’s really important,” Yungblud told NME. “There’s so much controversy around this show because people think it’s glamorising anxiety. I do not. It’s doing what good art should do: it’s highlighting a subject that people wouldn’t normally talk about.”

“People say that it’s triggering and uncomfortable. I suffer from anxiety and depression, and I have a lot of my life. Do you know what’s more uncomfortable than that? Someone not understanding what you’re going through.”

He added: “For me, that show gives education and understanding to people who would never normally understand it. Some people might say ‘Oh, it’s just a phase’ and not understand what anxiety is. I think this show is important.”

Fans are currently awaiting news on the third season of 13 Reasons Why.

