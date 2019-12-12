The nominees for the BBC Sounds of 2020 award have been announced.

Artists including Yungblud, Celeste and Beabadoobee have made the shortlist alongside Inhaler – the band fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson – Arlo Parks and Squid.

The winner, who will be announced in January, will be voted for by over 170 music critics, broadcasters and DJ’s as well as former nominees.

Now in its 18 year, previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Years & Years and Sigrid. Octavian won the award earlier this year.

Meanwhile, both Yungblud and Beabadoobee were amongst the first acts announced for next year’s NME Awards, which returns in 2020 after a year off.

The event will take place on February 12 at Brixton Academy and tickets go on sale here on Friday December 13 at 9am.

Speaking about her appearance, Beabadoobee said: “I love NME and I’m really excited to be performing for them at the NME Awards. It’s going to be a great night, I hope you all are ready.”

“I wanna be the rock star for the 2020 generation,” Yungblud told NME when interviewed for The Big Read earlier this year. “People always advise me: don’t say that you want to be something, just in case you don’t turn out to be it. But I’m not afraid to say that I wanna be the rock kid for them. I hate it when people say: ‘rock isn’t cool’. Rock is so fucking cool. Pouring your heart out is cool.”

You can see the full list of nominees for the BBC Sound of 2020 below:

BBC Sound of 2020 Nominees:

Arlo Parks

Beabadoobee

Celeste

Easy Life

Georgia

Inhaler

Joesef

Joy Crookes

Squid

Yungblud