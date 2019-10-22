Watch Yungblud and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds perform ‘Original Me’ together for the first time

The pair recreated the track's official video on US TV

Yungblud and Imagine Dragons‘ Dan Reynolds have performed their collaborative track ‘Original Me’ live for the first time. Check out the video below.

The Doncaster star – real name Dominic Harrison – joined forces with the Las Vegas band’s frontman on the song which features on his new EP, ‘The Underrated Youth’.

Appearing on last night’s (October 21) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the pair appeared on stage together to play ‘Original Me’ the way it was intended. This comes after Yungblud performed the single solo at his own show in the US last week.

Following the theme of the song’s official video, the energetic TV performance sees Yungblud standing on top of a smoking black car as his band play behind.

Standing at the front of the stage, Reynolds then delivers his verse before he and Harrison – both dressed in black – turn to each other to exchange lyrics. Later, the pair prowl the stage as we see shots from inside the smashed up vehicle.

“Their voices together blow my mind. I love this song,” said one fan in the comments section. Another added: “Sick performance!!! Their fuckin energy was insane!”

Following the release of ‘Original Me’, its visuals were premiered in a predictably raucous ceremony in the middle of New York’s Times Square, with Yungblud joined by a host of fans to watch the first screening.

Meanwhile, Yungblud is set to perform a trio of intimate shows this week in support of ‘The Underrated Youth’. The stint will begin tomorrow (October 23) at Kingston’s Pryzym venue.