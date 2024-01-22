Yungblud and Lil Yachty tease upcoming collaboration

Yungblud and Lil Yachty have teased that they’re working on an upcoming collaboration.

The musicians were snapped together in a new photo which shows the pair situated somewhere in Atlanta, sitting in directors’ chairs in a wooded area.

While it’s not clear exactly what they’re working on, neither is a stranger to collaborating with fellow artists.

Advertisement

Most recently, Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – worked with Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes on his October release ‘Happier‘, which followed his team-up with Avril Lavigne in 2022 on ‘I’m A Mess’.

Meanwhile Lil Yachty, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, featured on Faye Webster‘s recent single ‘Lego Ring’. He’s also previously linked up with Drake, Flo Milli, Future, Playboi Carti and more.

Last year, Lil Yachty dropped his new album ‘Let’s Start Here’, for which he strayed from his usual trap and rap stylings in favour of rock elements, which he said proves “I can do anything”.

In an interview with Billboard, his non-rap inspirations ranged from Tame Impala‘s ‘Currents’, Pink Floyd‘s seminal ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ and Frank Ocean‘s ‘Blonde’.

Advertisement

“Fuck any of the albums I dropped before this one,” he said, before clarifying: “I came into music in a time where rap was real hardcore, it was real street. And a bunch of us kids came in with colourful hair and dressing different and basically said, ‘Move out the way, old fucks. We on some other shit.’”

Yungblud’s self-titled third album came out in 2022, which he told NME was about “reclaiming my name and humanising the caricature”.

More recently, he released the deeply personal ‘Hated‘ in August, which explored his experience of sexual abuse as a child.