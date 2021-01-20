Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly tease zombie film-inspired ‘Acting Like That’ video

Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly have shared a trailer for their video to ‘Acting Like That’, their recent collaborative track – watch below.

The team-up, which also features Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, appears on Yungblud’s second album ‘Weird!’ (released last month).

Yesterday (January 19), Yungblud – aka Dom Harrison – shared a zombie movie-inspired 30-second clip of the ‘Acting Like That’ video, which is set to drop tomorrow (January 21) at 6pm GMT.

Advertisement

The clip begins with Harrison calling MGK from a vintage red phone box, with the pair recalling the “mad one” they’ve been on in the days prior. Kelly, who is lying on the bonnet of his car, then spots a zombie approaching and swiftly hangs up.

“[What] the fuck’s his problem,” Harrison says, before appearing to clock something of grave concern in the distance. “Holy…,” he adds.

Speaking about the track upon its release last month, Yungblud said: “‘Acting Like That’ is a result of what happens when me, MGK and Travis get together, the energy’s electric and we write songs that amplify a feeling.

“This song radiates just going fucking nuts at your favourite show, a feeling that we all need right now. this song is about losing control and feeling free with your best fucking mates.”

Advertisement

Last week Yungblud revealed that he’s almost finished another new record during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, telling fans on Instagram he was currently “in the studio”.

“We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad creative!” he said. “I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental. I can’t wait for you to see.”