A host of names, including Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran, have been added to the line-up of the special charity livestream event which will honour David Bowie‘s life and career next month.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! will be streamed globally on January 8, 2021 to mark what would have been the late artist’s 74th birthday, and will be hosted by Bowie’s longest-standing bandmember Mike Garson. The event will also help raise money for Save The Children.

The likes of Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan and actor Gary Oldman have already signed up to take part, and the organisers of Just For One Day! have added a number of names to the line-up this afternoon (December 15).

As well as Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran, the likes of Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Michael C. Hall, Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter, Atticus Ross, Kind Heaven Orchestra vocalist Etty Lau Farrell and How to Destroy Angels vocalist Mariqueen Maandig Reznor will also take part.

Peter Frampton, David Sanborn and Rick Wakeman will also participate in the livestream.

Tickets for A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! are on sale now, and while the event will kick off at 2am UK time (6pm PT), the show will be available for ticketholders around the world to enjoy live and for 24 hours after its initial stream.

Yesterday (December 14) the BBC announced Bowie Five Years On, a series of radio programmes that will mark the five-year anniversary of Bowie’s death.