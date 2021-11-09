Yungblud announces 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour

Yungblud has announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand to go ahead next July, after being forced to postpone a planned 2021 tour.

Yungblud had originally planned a four date run of shows for September this year, but the tour was unable to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, he’s revealed rescheduled dates for the planned Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide shows, and he’s added dates in both Perth and Auckland in New Zealand. In addition, Melbourne’s show will now take place at John Cain Arena.

On Twitter, Yungblud wrote, “i tried my best to come and play for you this year but after a lot of talks they won’t let me in.”

and i’m adding headline shows in Perth and Auckland in New Zealand for the very first time – i love and miss you all so much, im so sorry, i promise you i tried my best. you know how much your country means to me. these shows are gonna be fookin mental im countin down the minutes — YUNGBLUD’s a FLEABAG (@yungblud) November 9, 2021

In a separate tweet, he wrote, “i love and miss you all so much, im [sic] so sorry, i promise you i tried my best. you know how much your country means to me. these shows are gonna be fookin mental im [sic] countin down the minutes.”

Tickets for the shows that had pre-existing dates are already on sale, while tickets for Perth and Auckland will go on sale at 2pm local time today (November 9) and 12 noon local time on November 11 respectively. All tickets will be available via Secret Sounds.

Though the lineup for the festival hasn’t been confirmed beyond the headliners, Yungblud’s 2022 tour aligns with when Splendour In The Grass is set to go ahead. There is a three day gap on his touring schedule between July 20 in Auckland and July 23 in Brisbane, with Splendour – taking place less than two hours south of Brisbane – beginning on July 22.

The three confirmed headliners for Splendour are The Strokes, Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator. Both Gorillaz and The Strokes will play shows in Sydney and Melbourne following the festival, while Tyler, The Creator will embark on a slightly larger tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Yungblud just wrapped up a huge tour of the UK last month, and will tour around North America from January through March next year.

Earlier this week, he announced a new short film titled Mars, based upon the singer’s 2020 song of the same name, which he described as “an uncensored, unfiltered portrayal of youth”.

Yungblud’s 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

JULY

Wednesday 20 – Auckland, Shed 10

Saturday 23 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 24 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Wednesday 27 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Thursday 28 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Saturday 30 – Perth, Astor Theatre