Yungblud announces huge ‘Life On Mars’ 2021 UK tour

Yungblud has announced details of his biggest UK tour to date – see the dates below.

The run of shows, dubbed the ‘Life On Mars’ tour, will take place next autumn in support of the singer’s new album ‘Weird!’, which is due out in December.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road, it’s been too long now!” Yungblud said of the tour dates, which feature a massive London gig at Alexandra Palace and a hometown show at the Doncaster Dome.

“These shows are going to be double the energy, double the emotion, double the passion. These are biggest rooms I’ve ever played so be expecting a spectacle. I’ve have had a year trapped in a room and my ADHD needs to have some gasoline put on it and set me on fire…let’s get it!”

See the full list of Yungblud’s 2021 UK tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

28th – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

29th – Plymouth, Pavilions

OCTOBER 2021

1st – London, Alexandra Palace

4th – Bristol, O2 Academy

7th – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

9th – Doncaster, Dome

12th – Newcastle, O2 Academy

14th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

18th – Liverpool, Guild of Students at Mountford Hall

Earlier this week, Yungblud also announced an ‘intimate as fuck’ UK acoustic tour, which will take place across March and April, preceding the huge new run of autumn dates.

The news came after the singer announced his new album ‘Weird!’ would be pushed back from its original November 13 release date to December 4, due to coronavirus-related delays.

“I needed to get this album to you because you fucking deserve it,” he said in a statement. “This has been the weirdest fucking year imaginable. And this is a conversation between us, and it needed to come imminently because fuck waiting until March next year. That”s not happening.

“I wanted to push it back to December 4 because I’ve been assured by then that [the] physical albums you’ve bought…that you’ve put your time and your faith in will be shipped on time as if there would be no pandemic going on.”