Yungblud announces “intimate as fuck” UK acoustic tour

Yungblud has announced that he’ll hit the road once more next year for an acoustic tour across the UK.

The singer, who is set to release his second album ‘WEIRD!‘ next month, will bring the ‘Intimate As Fuck Tour Part 2’ to a series of venues across March and April 2021.

After kicking off at Kingston’s Pryzm on March 29, he’ll travel the entire length of the country before winding up at Coventry Empire on April 6.

You can check out the dates in full below.

THE INTIMATE AS FUCK TOUR pt2! 🖤🇬🇧 im gonna be playin all the songs off WEIRD but stripped back as fuck … these were the craziest shows last time! just coz it’s intimate, don’t mean it can’t be rowdy! 🤘 all u gotta do is pre order the album **thru the link in my bio** 🖤💋🖤 pic.twitter.com/wq0xhr2Jlj — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) October 19, 2020

It follows the first leg of his ‘Intimate As Fuck’ tour, which saw him performing to crowds in Kingston, Edinburgh and Leeds last year.

Last week, Yungblud shared the video for his recent single ‘Cotton Candy’. It’s the latest release from ‘WEIRD!’ and follows on from the release of the titular track, as well as ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ and ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

“‘Cotton Candy’ is about sexual liberation,” Yungblud recently said about the song. “To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now.”

Next month Yungblud will embark on a virtual ‘world tour’ that will actually take place digitally.

The ‘Weird Time of Life’ tour will offer “a unique localised experience with full-scale production” during each live-streamed show.