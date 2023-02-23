Yungblud announces massive UK show at Eden Project

Yungblud has announced a huge outdoor UK show at Cornwall’s Eden Project for this summer – get full details below.

The singer is currently on his first UK arena tour on the back of his self-titled third album, which came out in late 2022.

On June 10 this year, he will head to Cornwall to play the Eden Project. Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, February 27 at 5pm GMT. You can buy yours here.

Tickets for Yungblud at the Eden Project on June 10, 2023 cost £44 plus a £5.72 booking fee.

playin a special one off show at the eden project. tix onsale monday 27th feb at 5pm. don’t be late 🖤☠️🖤 pic.twitter.com/2mxLNANZDV — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 23, 2023

The UK leg of Yungblud’s 2023 world tour continues in Sheffield tomorrow night (February 24) ahead of a final date in London. See the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

24 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

25 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Throughout the tour, Yungblud is teaming up with the Show Support organisation, who offer mental health support for fans at the gigs.

“The aim is to provide a safe space for fans at shows, with access to qualified mental health professionals to help with any experiences related to panic attacks, anxiety, or other mental health related concerns,” a statement reads. “Fans will be able to access this support before, during and after the shows.”

This week, Yungblud hit headlines this week due to an online scuffle with The 1975’s Matty Healy. It all started when Healy received criticism online for his appearance on podcast The Adam Friedland Show, with Yungblud calling him a “privileged white dude”.

Healy then shared a video on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (February 19) of Yungblud smoking a cigarette and reading a book on stage, adding: “I feel a bit responsible and i am really sorry.”

In another video, he then appeared to mimic Yungblud’s northern accent and impersonate the singer.