YUNGBLUD has unveiled a stirring video for his track ‘Hope For the Underrated Youth’ and announced details of a new EP.

The video comes after teasing its release on social media yesterday (September 23).

“I wanted this project to amplify a world that is consumed with unjustified hate. A world, where the common denominator of my generation is the fight for hope, unity and the deep desire for equality,” YUNGBLUD said of the ‘Hope For the Underrated Youth’ video (via AltPress).

“Our ideologies are colliding head on with the hate around us, but we are beating it with a bouquet of fucking flowers! I wrote this project about the people I’ve met around the world, the stories I’ve heard and the journeys, that went on inside my own head. The video was shot in Bulgaria with the most incredible young people. They helped me tell this story. They made this video what it is. Thank you.”

Depicting a struggle for peace against a violent power system, the stirring video offers a heartbreaking twist. Watch it below:

In addition, YUNGBLUD has also shared details of a new EP. Titled ‘the underrated youth’, the six-song project arrives October 11 and features Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

“i wrote this project about the stories i have heard and the journeys, i myself have been on inside my head. this project is about us. you all helped me tell this story n i can’t wait for you to hear it,” YUNGBLUD said of the EP.

See the artwork and tracklisting in the announcement post below:

