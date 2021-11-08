Yungblud announces new short film based on his song ‘Mars’

Yungblud is set to release his first short film – Mars “an uncensored, unfiltered portrayal of youth” based upon the singer’s 2020 song of the same name.

The story for the film, which is a collaboration between Mercury Studios and Interscope Films, is based around Charlie Acaster, a young fan Yungblud met on tour who was struggling to convince her parents that she was transgender.

Speaking of the film, which is set to come out in spring 2022, Yungblud said: “This story is an uncensored, unfiltered portrayal of youth. It revels in the fragile beauty of it, flirts with the pain of it and most importantly the undeniable, glimmering hope of it. It presents a generational shift towards acceptance of one’s self and others, and ever growing confidence in our own insecurities.”

He added: “I cannot wait to make my first film. This whole journey started with an encounter. Then it became a song, now it’s becoming a movie. All my art is about and forever will be about, is making people feel like they can be undeniably themselves, whoever they are – and with this project we’re turning that message up to 11.

“The team we’ve assembled is incredible, I am so honoured to stand with them all behind this beautiful project and to have them help me bring it to life. I can honestly say if you don’t adore this movie, then I can guarantee you’ll fucking learn something from it.”

Yungblud will produce Mars alongside Cat Marshall and Stefan Demetriou, with production set to begin in the north of England later this year. A statement says the film is “committed to securing on and off-screen talent from the trans, non-binary and wider LGBTQ+ community.”

Speaking to NME last year about meeting the fan who inspired ‘Mars’, Yungblud said: “Her parents couldn’t understand that she wasn’t their son and had never been their son.

“They’d say it was just a phase she was going through and to stop wearing dresses and make-up. But she saved up money and got good grades because she wanted to bring her parents to a Yungblud show because they thought it might help them understand who she was. After the show, her parents told them that they’d seen other kids like her and their passion, fire and ability to be individuals and it helped accept them for who she was.”

He continued: “I just couldn’t fathom it. A community that we built and are a part of allowed someone’s life to be completely changed and allowed her to be accepted by her parents.”

Last week, Yungblud hit back at accusations that he mimed playing the guitar at a recent gig.

A Twitter user reposted a TikTok video on Wednesday (November 3) which shows Yungblud playing the guitar during a recent performance.

The user tweeted “guitars not even plugged in for fucks sake”. Yungblud then retorted with a series of tweets, calling the user “a bully who wants a little ounce of attention.”