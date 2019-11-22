Yungblud announces ‘Occupy London’ residency

We can't wait.

Yungblud has announced details of a three-day ‘Occupy London’ residency next year.

The singer announced the news following his headline show at London’s Brixton Academy last night (November 21).

The ‘Hope For the Underrated Youth’ singer will play three nights at the O2 Kentish Town Forum from May 26-28 next year. Tickets for the event will go on sale next Friday, November 29.

Announcing the news, Yungblud wrote: “London last night was so fuckin incredible that i wanted to do something mental. 3 mights at Kentish Town forum, each night is gonna be different…jus for a bloody laugh, love u!”

Last week (November 13) Marshmello shared a new single and music video which featured Yungblud alongside Blackbear.

The skulking, angsty pop song, ‘Tongue Tied’, which carries a message of unity and empowerment in the face of poor mental health, comes with a dystopian video that sees a resistant youth stand up to oppressive forces.

Actress Joey King from Hulu’s true crime series The Act plays a rebel at the heart of the revolt in the video, with Yungblud, Marshmello and Blackbear portraying themselves as members of the resistance.

Earlier this month Yungblud unveiled a chilling new music video for ‘Die A Little’, his contribution to the soundtrack of the third season of Netflix’s teen drama 13 Reasons Why.

The clip, according to Yungblud in a press release, is a “call out to take mental health seriously.” It was shot in Bulgaria and directed by Andrew Sandler, who previously worked on the singer’s ‘Hope For The Underrated Youth’ visual, the lead single from his latest EP of the same name.

The six-track record is “sharply written and filled with bold, unapologetic political statements”, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote in a four-star review.