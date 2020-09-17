Yungblud announces second album ‘Weird’ and shares ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’

Yungblud has announced his second album ‘Weird’ – listen to new single ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ below.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – teased the record earlier this week, and has so far shared its title track as well as ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

It has now been confirmed that ‘Weird’ will arrive on November 13, following on from Harrison’s 2018 self-titled debut and last year’s ‘The Underrated Youth’ EP.

The 12-track record also includes ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘Mars’, Superdeadfriends’, ‘Ice Cream Man’ and ‘It’s Quiet In Beverly Hills’. Yungblud’s recent team-up with Denzel Curry, ‘Lemonade’, won’t feature on the album.

You can pre-order/pre-save Yungblud’s ‘Weird’ here and see its tracklist below.

Upon the release of the ‘Weird’ single earlier this year, Yungblud told NME that the album was “like an episode of Skins“.

“Since the beginning of time, humans have been so complex and like 15 different personalities at once – but we’re the first generation to accept it and know that it’s alright to be who you are,” he explained.

This concept is reflected in the official ‘Weird’ artwork, which depicts Harrison multiple guises against a bright blue fence. See that above.

Citing influences such as LCD Soundsystem, Joy Division and The Cure, Yungblud told NME: “The album is a mix of emo-Dom, new-wave-Dom, metal-Dom, happy-Dom, sad-Dom and all over-the place-bonkers-mental-can’t-put-your-finger-on-him Dom. There’s a grunge banger…”